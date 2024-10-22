Grieving families of seniors killed when a dock collapsed say the tragedy was preventable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Grieving families say they want answers as to why a metal walkway at a state-operated dock in Georgia collapsed over the weekend, killing seven people. Families of three of the victims wept at a news conference Tuesday with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who called on the federal government to investigate. Hundreds were attending a cultural festival Saturday on Sapelo Island when a dock gangway collapsed in the middle, sending people into the water. Regina Brinson sobbed as she recalled how her uncle Isaiah Thomas sank beneath the water after she tried to save him. Thomas was among those who died.

