Haiti’s Justice Ministry warns of threats against prime minister and his Cabinet

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Justice Ministry has called for a boost in security for Prime Minister Garry Conille and other Cabinet officials in response to unspecified threats that they could be targeted by malicious parties. The ministry did not provide details other than to say it had “consistent and persistent” information that the top officials might be targeted by unnamed actors intent on sowing “trouble and panic in the country.” The ministry urged police and judicial authorities to take “appropriate measures” to guarantee the officials’ safety. Neither judicial authorities nor the office of the prime minister returned messages for comment.

