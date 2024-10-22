Harris will campaign in Texas to highlight state’s abortion ban in a pitch to battleground voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to head to reliably Republican Texas just 10 days before Election Day to try to refocus her campaign against former President Donald Trump on reproductive care. Democrats see abortion as a make-or-break issue in this year’s election. Harris will visit Houston for an event on Friday with women who have been affected by the state’s restrictive abortion laws. Harris has argued that Trump would enact similar legislation across the country. Campaign officials cast Harris’ plan to visit Texas as a nontraditional way to capture the attention of voters in battleground states who are inundated with campaign ads and run-of-the-mill campaign events.

