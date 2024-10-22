Hertl scores twice, Golden Knights snap three-game skid with 6-1 win over Kings

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl had two goals and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped Vegas’ three-game losing skid, all during a recent road trip. The Golden Knights remained unbeaten at home this season.

Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexander Holtz and Ivan Brabashev also scored for Vegas, while Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots.

Warren Foegele scored and David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings, who were playing their seventh straight road game to open the season.

Takeaways

Kings: Trevor Moore had six takeaways through the first six games of the season, which was tied for the most by any player in the Western Conference. He finished with none against the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights: After coming into the game with a plus-minus of minus-3, Holtz scored his first goal with Vegas. He was acquired from New Jersey in June, along with goaltender Akira Schmid, for forward Paul Cotter.

Key moment

During a 6:05 span in the first period, the Golden Knights enjoyed one of their best stretches of cohesive hockey since the start of the season, taking a 3-0 lead that was keyed by two goals from their top power-play unit. Hertl got his first goal of the game, followed by Stone’s goal. Dorofeyev capped the three-goal barrage to help Vegas seize momentum early.

Key stat

Hertl tied his career-high with four points, a feat he’s accomplished three other times. It was the 12-year veteran ’s first four-point performance since Jan. 17, 2022, when he had four assists for San Jose in a 6-2 win over the Kings.

Up Next

The Golden Knights host Ottawa on Friday to continue a four-game homestand Friday, and the Kings host San Jose on Thursday night in their home opener.

