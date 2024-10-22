Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s new president has announced an agriculture plan that could make the country’s food production and distribution look a lot more like it did in the 1980s. Mexican meals were dominated by tortillas, beans and instant coffee and cheap hot chocolate four decades ago. And the ingredients were often bought at government stores that stocked a few basic goods. President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged Tuesday to revive government stores and continue efforts to achieve “food sovereignty” to make Mexico capable of producing all the food it eats. The pledges run counter to what Mexican food sales look like today when consumption of most of the old basics has fallen.

