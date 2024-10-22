Richard N. Winfield, First Amendment lawyer and former AP counsel, dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard N. Winfield, a notable First Amendment lawyer and former general counsel for The Associated Press, has died at the age of 91. He represented the AP for three decades and championed freedom of expression for journalists around the world, staying active in that effort even after retiring from the New York law firm where he was a partner. He defended the AP and other media clients in hundreds of press freedom cases. He was a founding director of the International Senior Lawyers Project, training lawyers and judges around the world. He was the father of Nicole Winfield, AP’s Italy and Vatican correspondent, based in Rome.

