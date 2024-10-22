Tropical Storm Oscar swirls toward the Bahamas after hitting Cuba as a hurricane, killing 6

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar is chugging toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people. It had unleashed heavy rains on Cuba, which was also hit by an unrelated massive power outage. On Tuesday morning, Oscar was located 45 miles southeast of Long Island in the Bahamas. It had winds of 40 mph. It is expected to drop up to 5 inches of rain across the southeastern Bahamas, with up to 8 inches in isolated areas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the central and southeastern Bahamas.

