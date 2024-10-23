Housing on the ballot: Harris, Trump push different plans for tackling housing affordability crisis

Millions of Americans can’t afford to buy a home or rent a suitable apartment, making housing a central issue for voters in the upcoming presidential election. The Harris and Trump campaigns have laid out plans aimed at boosting home construction. Among Harris’ policy proposals: tax incentives to build 3 million additional homes and rentals, and $25,000 in down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Trump also says he would give tax incentives for homebuyers and cut “unnecessary” regulations on home construction, among other moves. Economists say the campaigns’ platforms offer some good ideas, but no sure fixes to the housing market’s longstanding challenges.

