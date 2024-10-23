Rudy Gobert gets a contract extension before the season opener that’s a ‘win-win’ with the T-wolves

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner, has reached an agreement with the team on a three-year, $110 million contract extension.

The deal was struck with his agent, Bouna Ndiaye, shortly before Minnesota opened the season in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, when Gobert had 13 points, 14 rebounds and one block for the Timberwolves in a 110-103 loss to the Lakers.

“The goal is still the same. Regardless if we would have had a deal or not, the goal is to win a championship,” Gobert said.

Gobert, who was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Utah two years ago, took the extra job security in exchange for a contract structure that will allow the team to be more competitive under the punitive luxury tax rules in the new collective bargaining agreement.

“I think it was about finding a win-win situation,” Gobert said after the game. “I’m happy here. My family is happy here. I want to win a championship here — and also, my next year’s contract was really high. So being able to allow the team to keep our guys, that was the win for the Timberwolves, but to keep me for a longer term was great for both of us. For me, just giving me a little more stability long term was what we were looking for. I’m really grateful. I’m really happy.”

The 32-year-old Gobert had a $46.6 million player option for 2025-26 in his previous contract that the new deal overrides. He’ll now have a player option for 2027-28. Gobert is making about $43.8 million this season with the Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference finals last season for the first time since 2004.

“I think it’s about finding balance,” Gobert said. “Every year, every time I sign a contract, I always try to leave a little bit for the team, be able to realize that I’m grateful to be able to play on what I’m earning. Being from where I come from, it’s an amazing blessing, and at the same time, being able to not be too greedy and leave some on the table for our competitiveness as a team. I think it’s important. I’m grateful that I’ve had great people around me.”

Gobert spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Jazz before the Timberwolves acquired him in a trade that cost them several players — including current Lakers swingman Jarred Vanderbilt — and four first-round draft picks.

The three-time All-Star has been exactly what Minnesota sought in that deal. Last season, Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while winning his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and helping the Timberwolves lead the league in defensive rating.

Minnesota traded fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns to New York three weeks ago in a deal for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, making Gobert’s interior play even more valuable to the Timberwolves.

“It’s never been about money, but even more at this point in my career, it’s about being where I feel at home and where I can win a championship,” Gobert said. “These guys, from players to coaches to the organization, embraced me and believed in me and gave me the opportunity to be the best version of myself.”

