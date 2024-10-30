Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert hosting family-friendly Halloween party

The Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert is hosting a Halloween party tomorrow night from 3PM-5PM. The museum hours will be adjusted to 10AM-2PM, and the party will be outside.

The party will be completely free for the first 500 kids. The celebration will provide children and parents a safe space to celebrate Halloween. There will be activities like book readings, arts and crafts, sensory exercises, games and of course, trick-or-treating.

The museum encourages folks to come in costume and to bring friends!