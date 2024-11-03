Skip to Content
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and countless other artists, dies at 91

Published 11:45 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and countless other artists, dies at 91.

Associated Press

