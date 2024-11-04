Maletic’s 13 lead Western Illinois over San Jose State 59-55

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marko Maletic scored 13 points as Western Illinois beat San Jose State 59-55 on Monday.

Maletic added five rebounds for the Leathernecks (1-0). Sean Smith added 11 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Ryan Myers went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Will McClendon finished with 13 points for the Spartans (0-1). San Jose State also got 13 points from Josh Uduje. Donavan Yap had six points.

Smith scored seven points in the first half and Western Illinois went into halftime trailing 29-25. Western Illinois pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run broke a 47-47 tie and gave them the lead at 54-47 with 3:31 remaining in the half. Maletic scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.