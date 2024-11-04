Moore scores 18 in St. Bonaventure’s 70-56 victory against CSU Northridge

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chance Moore had 18 points in St. Bonaventure’s 70-56 win over CSU Northridge on Monday night in a season opener.

Moore added nine rebounds for the Bonnies. Lajae Jones added 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dasonte Bowen shot 9 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Matadors were led by Keonte Jones, who posted 16 points and nine rebounds.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 15:16 left in the first half and did not give it up. Melvin Council Jr. led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 31-20 at the break. St. Bonaventure extended its lead to 51-34 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run. Moore scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

