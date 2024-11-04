Transfer Sellers, Raynaud lead Stanford to season-opening win over Denver 85-62 in Smith’s debut

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oziyah Sellers scored a career-high 24 points, Maxime Raynaud added 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Stanford beat Denver 85-62 on Monday in Kyle Smith’s debut as the Cardinal’s head coach.

Smith spent five years at Washington State and last season was the Pac-12 Conference coach of the year when the Cougars reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Smith brought in five transfers, including Stanford’s first three undergrad transfers since 2009, and it paid off with Sellers, formerly of USC, scoring 17 second-half points and shooting 10-of-15.

The 7-foot-1 Raynaud, the Pac-12’s most improved player last season, collected his 16th double-double that included a windmill dunk for the Cardinal who join the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

Duke transfer Jaylen Blakes and added Benny Gealer 12 points each, with Gealer getting his on four 3-pointers.

Sebastian Akins scored 15 points, DeAndre Craig 12 and Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente 10 for the Pioneers.

Denver reached the Summit League championship game last season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013-14 but lost all three of their double-figure scorers from that team, including Tommy Bruner, who was the nation’s second-leading scorer with a 24-point average.

Denver cut a 16-point deficit down to 12 to start the second half but the Cardinal scored seven straight points with Sellers finishing the run with a transition dunk after a Denver turnover.

Blakes’ four-point play off a steal, layup and two free throws after a flagrant foul was called on Denver made it a 24-point edge with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

Raynaud’s three-point play gave Stanford the game’s first double-figure lead and was part of a 21-2 run that Gealer and Sellers capped with 3-pointers for an 18-point lead late in the first half that ended with Stanford ahead 38-22.

The shooting percentages were close but Stanford scored 23 points off 20 turnovers, including 13 steals, and took 17 more shots with 10 more made field goals.

