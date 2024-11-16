At least 13 people killed and more kidnapped by extremist rebels in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials in eastern Congo say at least 13 people were killed and others kidnapped by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group. Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, which has ties to IS, killed civilians in Mabisio village in North Kivu province. Women were among those killed in the attack late on Friday evening, and houses were burned and looted. Violence has been simmering for years in eastern Congo, where about 120 armed groups fight for power, land, minerals or to defend their communities. In recent years, ADF attacks have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo’s main city, as well as neighboring Ituri province.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.