Georgia election chief doused in paint as protests continue after divisive parliamentary vote

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The head of Georgia’s Central Electoral Commission has been doused with black paint at a meeting to confirm the results of the country’s divisive Oct. 26 parliamentary elections. Protesters gathered outside commission’s building in Tbilisi, where officials announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party had won 53.93% of the vote. Opposition supporters have rejected the results amid allegations that Russia helped rig the vote, an accusation that Georgian Dream denies. Many Georgians viewed the parliamentary election as a pivotal referendum on the country’s effort to join the European Union. Election observers described the vote as taking place in a “divisive” atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

