Jon Jones sends Stipe Miocic into retirement with decisive UFC heavyweight win in front of Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Jones sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a stunning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of President-elect Donald Trump in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Jones posed and played to the crowd on top of the octagon in front of Trump, Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy Jr. Trump walked out to a rousing ovation just before the start of the pay-per-view card and seemed to bask in thrill of the fighters that throughout the night gave him props.

