Model charged in stabbing death in the Bronx

NEW YORK (AP) — A model who appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Levi’s has been formally charged in the stabbing death of a man in New York City. Prosecutors say Dynus Saxon was arraigned late Friday in connection with the Nov. 10 killing of Kadeem Grant. He has been charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession. Police say they found the 35-year-old Grant stabbed in the chest in an apartment in the Bronx. They haven’t disclosed a motive for the killing. Saxon has been held without bail until his next court date in December. His public defenders didn’t immediately comment Saturday.

