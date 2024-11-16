Park regulars in New Delhi’s Lodhi Garden say toxic pollution levels won’t force them out
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Many of the regulars at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities, say they won’t let rising pollution levels deter their daily visits. The park is one of hundreds dotting India’s capital but those who love it say what makes it special is a combination of nature and other visitors — you’re never lonely even when you’re alone. However, as a dangerous toxic blanket of smog engulfed the city this month and New Delhi’s air quality officially fell into the “severe” category, some say they have had to change — or at least tweak — their daily routine for the sake of their health.