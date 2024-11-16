Prosecutors say officers involved in fatal shooting of Salina man won’t be charged

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Salina man were justified in their actions and won’t be charged. Police went to the home of 44-year-old Larry Wray Jr. to arrest him on a warrant July 24. While doing so, according to investigators, an officer spotted 25-year-old Jesse Wray inside the garage, pointing a gun. After a standoff, investigators say, he ran out and crouched in what appeared to be a shooting stance. Officers opened fire. Saline County Jeffrey Abel says that while video makes it clear Wray didn’t have a gun in his hand when he exited the garage, his actions would have led any reasonable person to believe that he did.

