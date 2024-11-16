Texas A&M to mark 25th anniversary of campus bonfire collapse that killed 12

Texas A&M University is set to mark the anniversary of the campus bonfire tragedy that killed 12 people and injured dozens more 25 years ago. The giant log stack collapsed Nov. 18, 1999, permanently scarring a campus rooted in traditions carried across generations of students. Eleven students and a graduate were killed when the massive log pile collapsed during preparations for the annual bonfire ahead of the Texas A&M-Texas football game. The annual Aggie bonfire has since been discontinued as an official school event. The school is scheduled to host a Bonfire Remembrance ceremony on Monday at 2:42 a.m., about the time the stack collapsed.

