Tropical storm Sara drenches Honduras’ northern coast, with flash flooding and mudslides in forecast

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Tropical storm Sara is drenching Honduras’ northern coast, swelling rivers as it stalled over the Central American nation. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center on Saturday said there could be life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides through the weekend. Sustained rain fell overnight and continued into the morning in the city of San Pedro Sula, where there were no immediate signs of serious flooding, but people watched nervously as the conditions brought back memories of the disastrous November 2020 hurricane season. The Hurricane Center expects the storm will move near the Bay Islands of Honduras on Saturday before approaching Belize.

