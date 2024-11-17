A gold pocket watch given to the captain who rescued Titanic survivors sells for record price

LONDON (AP) — A gold pocket watch given to the ship captain who rescued 700 survivors from the Titanic has sold at auction for nearly $2 million. The 18-carat Tiffany watch was given by three women survivors to Capt. Arthur Rostron for diverting his passenger ship, the RMS Carpathia, to save them and others after the ship struck an iceberg and sank in 1912. Auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son, who sold the watch to a private U.S. collector on Saturday, said it’s the most paid for a piece of Titanic memorabilia. The watch was a gift from the widows of wealthy businessmen who died in the shipwreck.

