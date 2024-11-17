Biden authorizes Ukraine’s use of US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — President Joe Biden has authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike even deeper inside Russia. It’s the latest easing of limitations meant to prevent the conflict from further spiraling. Word of the decision comes from one U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter. The move will allow Ukraine to use the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, for attacks farther into Russia. The decision comes as thousands of North Korean troops have been sent into a region along Ukraine’s northern border to help Russia retake ground. Meantime, President-elect Donald Trump has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and has expressed skepticism over continued support by the United States.

