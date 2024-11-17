Bangladesh will seek extradition of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina from India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus says his administration will seek the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where has been in exile since fleeing a mass uprising in August. In a televised address to the nation on his first 100 days in office, Yunus said Sunday that the interim government will try those responsible including Hasina for hundreds of deaths during the student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. He said that once electoral reforms are completed, he would unveil a roadmap for a new election to hand over power to an elected government.

