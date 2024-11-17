British prime minister says he has no plans to talk with Putin as he reaffirms support for Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he has no plan to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he said support for Ukraine was the U.K.’s top priority at this week’s G20 summit. Starmer was speaking Sunday with on his way to the meeting in Brazil when he said he wouldn’t speak to Putin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a call Friday with Putin. It was the first publicly announced conversation between Putin and a major head of a Western power in almost two years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the call and said it would only make Russia less isolated.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.