North Korean leader calls for expanding his nuclear forces in the face of alleged US threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has renewed his call for a “limitless” expansion of his military nuclear program to counter what he characterizes as U.S.-led threats. The comments reported Monday were his first direct criticism toward Washington since Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election. At a conference with army officials on Friday, Kim condemned the United States for updating its nuclear deterrence strategies with South Korea and solidifying three-way military cooperation involving Japan. He portrayed that cooperation as an “Asian NATO” that was escalating tensions and instability in the region. Kim also criticized the United States over its support of Ukraine against a prolonged Russian invasion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.