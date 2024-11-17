Typhoon Man-yi worsens crisis from back-to-back storms that devastated the northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Man-yi has left at least three villagers missing, destroyed houses, knocked out power in entire towns and displaced large numbers of villagers before blowing away from the northern Philippines, worsening the crisis wreaked by five previous storms. Man-yi was one of the strongest of the six major storms to hit the northern Philippines in less than a month. Disaster-response officials said Monday they are checking if the reported deaths of two villagers were directly related to Man-yi’s onslaught in eastern Camarines Norte province. They say a search is underway for a couple and their child after their shanty was swept away in rampaging rivers in northern Nueva Ecija province.

