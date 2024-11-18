Grocery chains vie for a place on Thanksgiving tables with turkey dinner deals and store brands

NEW YORK (AP) — With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, food retailers are trying to tempt Americans who haven’t recovered from recent price inflation. Walmart, Target, Aldi and other grocers are competing for a place on holiday tables with turkey dinner deals and other promotions. Walmart has bundled the makings of a traditional turkey feast for eight into a 29-item offer that costs less than $55. Target’s version for four people costs $20, $5 less than the company’s 2023 Thanksgiving meal deal. Market research firm Datasembly says a 15-item Thanksgiving meal costs an average of $65.51 this year, down nearly 3% from last year but 42% higher overall than in 2019.

