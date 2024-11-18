‘Inside the NBA’ will air on ESPN and ABC as part of settlement between WBD and NBA

“Inside the NBA” will continue, even though even though games will no longer be airing on TNT at the end of this season. The popular studio show will appear on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA that was announced on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, sued the NBA in New York state court in August after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

