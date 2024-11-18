Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has struck a densely populated residential area in Lebanon’s capital close to the U.N. headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister’s office and several embassies. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says two missiles hit the area of Zoqaq al-Blat neighborhood of Beirut. The strike comes following reports that the U.S. envoy has delayed his visit for ceasefire talks. Ambulance sirens echoed through the area, but no official casualty figures have been released. A reporter with The Associated Press at the scene described significant casualties on the street. The target of the airstrike remains unclear, and the Israeli army did not issue a prior warning.

