Swiss esports event canceled after 3 squads pull out over host team founder’s anti-abortion comment

GENEVA (AP) — An event billed as Switzerland’s biggest esports competition has been canceled after the host team’s founder posted an anti-abortion comment on social media that led three rival squads to pull out. The “Take the Throne” event was to involve a video game that features cars that score goals with a ball like in soccer. It was to take place Nov. 23 in Geneva. Host team BDS said it was “compelled” to cancel the event. Founder Patrice Bailo de Spoelberch had posted on social media that a woman who “dares to use abortion should lose the right to ever have children.” He later apologized.

