Tanzanian government says rescue efforts will continue at collapsed building where 13 died

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Rescue efforts at a building that collapsed, killing at least 13 people, in Tanzania’s commercial capital have entered a third day with the government saying they will continue until all those trapped inside are saved. The number of people trapped is unclear, but several people have told local media that they have lost contact with relatives who they believe were inside the building. More than 80 people have been rescued from the four-story building, which housed dozens of shops and collapsed Saturday morning. Building collapses are common in Tanzania. Buildings that collapse are often found to have violated construction regulations.

