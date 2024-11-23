Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America. Officials here are terrified that a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Justin Trudeau could simply expel their country from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement. Mexico’s ruling Morena party is so afraid its has gone on a campaign to get companies to replace Chinese parts with locally made ones. And its legislators are consciously tweaking the wording of major laws to try to make them compatible with the trade pact’s language. Mexico hopes the rules of the trade pact would prevent the U.S. or Canada from simply walking away.

