Local shops shine on small business Saturday

Shoppers across the Coachella Valley are supporting local entrepreneurs for Small Business Saturday.

The day, nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, highlights the importance of shopping small to bolster local economies.

Small Business Saturday, started by American Express in 2010, has become a national movement encouraging consumers to think locally during the holiday shopping season.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from small business owners.

Shay Lawson

