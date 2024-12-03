Judge to consider first lawsuit to overturn Missouri’s near-total abortion ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first court arguments over whether Missouri’s sweeping abortion restrictions will fall under a new constitutional amendment are set to begin. Planned Parenthood will square off against the state’s Republican attorney general in a Kansas City circuit court Wednesday. Abortion-rights supporters want a court order declaring the state’s near-total abortion ban and other abortion restrictions unconstitutional. That’s after voters last month approved an amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. The amendment takes effect Thursday. GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey agrees most abortions will be legalized under the amendment. But his office argues other laws regulating abortion providers should be allowed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.