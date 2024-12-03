Transgender rights case lands at Supreme Court amid debate over ban on medical treatments for minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in just its second major transgender rights case, a challenge to a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors. The justices’ decision, not expected for several months, could affect similar laws enacted by another 25 states and a range of other efforts to regulate the lives of transgender people, including which sports competitions they can join and which bathrooms they can use. The case is coming before a conservative-dominated court after a presidential election in which Donald Trump and his allies promised to roll back protections for transgender people. The Biden administration and transgender families in Tennessee are challenging the law.

