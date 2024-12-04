After a shooting at a Northern California elementary school, the suspect is dead, sheriff’s department says
Oroville, Calif. (AP) — After a shooting at a Northern California elementary school, the suspect is dead, sheriff’s department says.
Oroville, Calif. (AP) — After a shooting at a Northern California elementary school, the suspect is dead, sheriff’s department says.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.