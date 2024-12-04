Skip to Content
Akins scores 22, Denver downs Sacramento State 80-59

Published 8:17 PM

DENVER (AP) — Sebastian Akins scored 22 points as Denver beat Sacramento State 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Akins added six assists for the Pioneers (4-6). DeAndre Craig scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Hornets (2-6) were led by Jacob Holt, who recorded 24 points and nine rebounds. Sacramento State also got 12 points from EJ Neal. Emil Skytta recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

