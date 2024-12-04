Big Ten Signing Day: Late flips push Oregon ahead of Ohio State and Michigan in rankings

Oregon started signing day behind Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten recruiting rankings and was poised to finish Wednesday on top.

The Ducks flipped five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord from the Buckeyes and four-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from California — additions that pushed them to No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten in the 247Sports Composite rankings. A Big Ten-high four five-stars signed with the Ducks.

Ohio State’s class, ranked fifth in the country, is highlighted by a pair of national top-five prospects in quarterback Tavien St. Clair and cornerback Devin Sanchez.

Michigan’s class was rated third best in the Big Ten and seventh best in the nation. Quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 national recruit, was scheduled to sign his letter of intent with the Wolverines on Wednesday evening.

Two other Big Ten teams were ranked in the top 20, No. 13 Southern California and No. 17 Penn State.

Leader of the pack

Oregon closed with a flourish with Offord and Sagapolutele flipping on signing day and four-star linebacker Gavin Nix switching from Miami on Tuesday.

The Ducks signed some of the nation’s top prospects at wide receiver and cornerback. Dakorien Moore is the No. 1 receiver and Dallas Wilson is No. 4. Offord is the No. 2 corner, Brandon Finney is No. 5 and Dorian Brew is No. 8.

They also signed a second quarterback, the four-star Akili Smith Jr., whose father was the Ducks’ quarterback in 1997-98 and an NFL first-round draft pick.

Best of the rest

Five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet was USC’s top signee, and the Trojans beat out Ohio State and Oregon for five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

Penn State landed the No. 4 offensive lineman in the country in Malachi Goodman. Among eight four-star defensive players to sign was linebacker LaVar Arrington Jr., whose father was a 1998 All-American for the Nittany Lions and No. 2 overall draft pick in 2000.

Nebraska signed four-star linebackers in Dawson Merritt and Christian Jones and got a pleasant signing-day surprise when four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills flipped from Oklahoma.

Under the radar

Iose Epenesa, the No. 14 national prospect and No. 3 defensive lineman, continues his family’s tradition at Iowa. The edge rusher from Edwardsville, Illinois, is the brother of former Iowa star AJ Epenesa. Another brother, Eric, is a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Their father, Eppy, played at Iowa in the 1990s. … Indiana’s breakthrough season produced a minimal bump in the recruiting rankings. The Hoosiers, who signed 21 players, went from No. 16 last year to No. 13 in the Big Ten. . … Maryland signed four four stars, including the nation’s No. 5 quarterback prospect in 6-foot-4, 215-pound Malik Washington. … Michigan State didn’t sign a four-star recruit for the first time since at least 2009. … Purdue, three days after the firing of Ryan Walters and coming off one of the worst seasons in program history, signed just six players.

Star of the class

Michigan’s NIL collective reportedly offered Underwood an eight-figure financial package and Tom Brady provided a strong nudge to get him to flip from LSU two weeks ago. Underwood is from Belleville, Michigan, less than a half-hour drive from Ann Arbor, and he has said playing close to home also was a factor. Underwood is the first No. 1 national prospect to land at Michigan since defensive end Rashan Gary in 2016.

Biggest surprise

An Ohio State stocking cap sat alongside Auburn and Oregon ballcaps on a table at Offord’s signing ceremony at Parker High in Birmingham, Alabama. He picked up the Auburn cap and put it on for a split-second, then flipped it into the crowd and put on the Oregon cap. With three of the top eight cornerback prospects and four-star safety Trey McNutt expected to sign, the Ducks would have the highest-rated group of defensive backs.

