California water leaders convene in Palm Desert

The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2024 Fall Conference & Expo is underway, bringing public water agency leaders from across the Golden State together.

Presentations and panel discussions will focus on a variety of leading water issues, ranging from climate change impacts on water supplies to the latest in local groundwater management, developments in Bay-Delta policy and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Keynote speakers will include Austin Ewell, former deputy assistant secretary for water and science at the U.S. Department of the Interior, who will discuss the Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley, as well as motivational speaker and best-selling author Debra Fine.

