Campus cameras showed a gay student leaving his Ole Miss apartment the day he disappeared

Security cameras captured video of a University of Mississippi student leaving his campus apartment twice on the morning he was last seen alive. That’s according to testimony Wednesday from University Police Department Capt. Jan Mahan. Jimmy “Jay” Lee was a 20-year-old gay man well known in the LGBTQ+ community at Ole Miss and in Oxford, where the university is located. He was last seen on July 8, 2022. A capital murder trial began Tuesday for 24-year-old Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr., of Grenada, Mississippi. Herrington has maintained his innocence. Police have said cellphone history showed conversations between Herrington and Lee the morning Lee disappeared.

