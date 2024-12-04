Detroit Mayor Duggan, a longtime Democrat, will run for Michigan governor in 2026 as independent

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a longtime Democrat, says he’ll run for Michigan governor in 2026 as an independent because “there are a lot of people in this country who are tired of both” the Democratic and Republican parties. Duggan made the announcement on Wednesday. The decision comes amid a reckoning for Democrats in Michigan, one of a handful of swing states that helped propel then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to victory in November. The party two years ago claimed a majority in both houses of the Legislature but in November suffered setbacks at the ballot box that left state Democrats scrambling for explanations and a path forward.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.