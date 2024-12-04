Former Trump campaign lawyer tries to invalidate his guilty plea in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the Georgia 2020 election meddling case against the president-elect and others, is trying to invalidate that plea. Chesebro was charged in August 2023, alongside Trump and 17 others, in a sprawling indictment accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count a few months later after reaching a deal with prosecutors just before he was to go to trial. His lawyer on Wednesday asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to invalidate plea after McAfee in September tossed out the charge to which he had pleaded guilty.

