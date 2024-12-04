Rescuers search for woman who may have fallen into a sinkhole while looking for her lost cat

Rescuers are searching for a woman who went looking for her lost cat and apparently fell into a sinkhole that opened above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine. A state police spokesperson says Wednesday that the integrity of the mine in Marguerite has been compromised and rescuers are reassessing their tactics to avoid putting themselves at risk. Bright lights illuminated snow flurries and equipment at the site while crews worked above and below ground. The search began Tuesday after 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard’s family called police to say she had not been seen since going out Monday evening to look for Pepper, her cat.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.