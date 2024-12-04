South Korea’s Yoon replaces defense chief as parliament is poised to vote on his impeachment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has accepted the resignation offer by his defense minister, as opposition parties moved to impeach both men over the stunning yet short-lived imposition of martial law that brought armed troops into Seoul streets. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said Thursday that Yoon has replaced Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun with a retired four-star general who is currently ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The main liberal opposition Democratic Party and other small opposition parties submitted a joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday over his martial law declaration the previous night.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.