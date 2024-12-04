Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, and Taylor Swift is once again the platform’s most-streamed artist

NEW YORK (AP) — ’Tis the season to unpack Spotify Wrapped. And it should come as no surprise that in 2024, for a second year in a row, Taylor Swift has been named its most-played artist, ranking in more than 26.6 billion streams. She’s followed by The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish, in that order. In the U.S., the list looks similar: It’s Swift in the top spot, followed by Drake, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kanye West. On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled its annual overview of individual listening trends, as well as trends from around the world. Users can now access their top artists, songs, genres, albums and podcasts.

