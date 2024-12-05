Who is the South Korean leader who tried to impose martial law?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Decades of achievement led Yoon Suk Yeol to the pinnacle of political power in South Korea, but his legacy may boil down to a single, baffling decision to send out troops under martial law to enforce vague claims that one of Asia’s most aggressively democratic countries was under threat. Was there any clue in Yoon’s background that this was coming? Yoon, a staunch conservative and longtime prosecutor, went from political novice to president of South Korea in 2022, sweeping into power after disaffection with five years of liberal rule that saw failed efforts to win a peace deal with North Korea and a slackening economy.

