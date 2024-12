The Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus is helping to make sure kids in the Coachella Valley have presents this Christmas.

Hundreds of toys and gifts were collected by Chorus members and dropped off by the carload Wednesday to Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio.

It's all a part of the "Chorus Cares" program, with a focus on helping kids have a great holiday season.

The Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus was organized in 1999.