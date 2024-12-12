Skip to Content
News

Sunnylands to host naturalization ceremony for 50 new US citizens

KESQ
By
Published 2:14 PM

The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands will host a naturalization ceremony, welcoming 50 new U.S. citizens.

In partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 a.m. in Sunnylands Center and Gardens.

During the ceremony, these new citizens will take the Oath of Allegiance, and celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship. Organizers said the event not only celebrates their achievements but also reflects their dedication and spirit in the United States.

Check Out Last Year's Naturalization Ceremony at Sunnylands

USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at various locations, such as Sunnylands, schools, libraries, and museums to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship,

For more information, visit https://sunnylands.org/

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Aramis Rivera

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content