Sunnylands to host naturalization ceremony for 50 new US citizens

The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands will host a naturalization ceremony, welcoming 50 new U.S. citizens.

In partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 a.m. in Sunnylands Center and Gardens.

During the ceremony, these new citizens will take the Oath of Allegiance, and celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship. Organizers said the event not only celebrates their achievements but also reflects their dedication and spirit in the United States.

USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at various locations, such as Sunnylands, schools, libraries, and museums to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship,

